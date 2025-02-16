Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 4th

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $26.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $169.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.99. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $147.13 and a 1-year high of $199.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

