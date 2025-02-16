Airbus (EPA:AIR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €160.19 ($168.62) and traded as high as €170.92 ($179.92). Airbus shares last traded at €169.98 ($178.93), with a volume of 1,234,015 shares changing hands.
Airbus Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €160.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €145.05.
About Airbus
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
