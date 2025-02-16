Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Airbus Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EADSY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 156,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,059. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. Airbus has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $46.78.
About Airbus
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Airbus
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.