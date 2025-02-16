Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Airbus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EADSY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 156,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,059. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. Airbus has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

