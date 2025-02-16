Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Down 31.4% in January

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Akanda Stock Performance

AKAN opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. Akanda has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $47.52.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

