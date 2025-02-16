Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Free Report) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 534,500 shares trading hands.

Alexco Resource Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

