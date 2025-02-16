Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 488,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 345.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Allot Communications worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $286.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.05. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading

