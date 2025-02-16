Allworth Financial LP Acquires 117,344 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,690,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,344 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.38% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $121,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

IUSB stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

