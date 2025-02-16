Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.