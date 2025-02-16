Allworth Financial LP Has $30.77 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

HON stock opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.05.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

