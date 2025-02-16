Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $58,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after buying an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

