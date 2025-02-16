Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

PINE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $241.54 million, a P/E ratio of 117.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 814.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other news, Director Wein Rachel Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,856. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $143,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

