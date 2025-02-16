Amarillo National Bank Lowers Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Amarillo National Bank cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amarillo National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 25,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 169,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,952,000 after purchasing an additional 614,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $79.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.59 and a 12 month high of $80.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.