American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.95.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

