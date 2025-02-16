American Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.