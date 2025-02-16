American Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,844 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after buying an additional 7,009,351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after buying an additional 6,275,290 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,864,000 after buying an additional 4,014,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $24.20 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.