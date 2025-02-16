Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.96. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.37% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

