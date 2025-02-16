Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 136,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 435,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Amplitude to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amplitude from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Get Amplitude alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMPL

Amplitude Stock Down 3.4 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $42,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,496. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amplitude by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 769,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 88,227 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amplitude by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,911,000 after purchasing an additional 770,227 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amplitude by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.