Analyzing JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) & Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) and Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

JBT Marel has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metso has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of JBT Marel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Metso shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of JBT Marel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Metso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBT Marel $1.66 billion 2.37 $582.60 million $5.39 23.02 Metso $739.28 million 6.33 $336.00 million $0.13 59.87

This table compares JBT Marel and Metso”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

JBT Marel has higher revenue and earnings than Metso. JBT Marel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JBT Marel and Metso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBT Marel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metso 0 0 0 0 0.00

JBT Marel presently has a consensus target price of $143.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.27%. Given JBT Marel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JBT Marel is more favorable than Metso.

Profitability

This table compares JBT Marel and Metso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBT Marel 10.25% 10.16% 5.68% Metso 10.79% 12.81% 4.94%

Summary

JBT Marel beats Metso on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market. In addition, it offers automated guided vehicle systems for material movement in the manufacturing, warehouse, and medical facilities. It serves baby food, bakery and confectionery, citrus processing, fruits and nuts, juices, non-food, pet food, pharmaceutical, plant- based beverages and protein, poultry, meat, and seafood, ready meals, oils, soups, sauces, seasoning and dressings, automotive, building material, tissue, paper, and packaging, hospitals, pharma and life sciences, fast moving consumer goods, manufacturing, warehousing, and other industries. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, sales representatives, and technical service teams. The company was formerly known as John Bean Technologies Corporation and changed its name to JBT Marel Corporation in January 2025. JBT Marel Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Metso

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts. The company also provides control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, segment, eccentric plug, globe, and tank car valves; valve controls and limit switches; electric and pneumatic actuators; positioners, on-off controllers; intelligent safety solenoids; instrumentation panel; and valve spare parts. In addition, it offers metal recycling solutions, including shears, balers, briquettes, turnings and pre shredders, shredders, post shredder technology, and anode crusher; and waste recycling solutions, such as fine-shredders, mobile pre-shredders, and pre-shredders. Further, the company provides expert, flow control, maintenance, performance and engineered, and training services. Metso Corporation is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

