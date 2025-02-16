Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

AQST has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 713.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

AQST opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $302.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.67.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

