Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBEW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 25,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.