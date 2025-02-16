Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Arbe Robotics Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARBEW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 25,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26.
About Arbe Robotics
