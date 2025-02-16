Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Down 12.9% in January

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,400 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 442,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Arteris Stock Up 0.8 %

Arteris stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $392.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.18. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 60,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $631,285.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,134,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,601,917.22. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $28,194.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,851.30. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,388. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arteris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Arteris by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,491,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Samjo Management LLC increased its position in Arteris by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 1,157,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arteris by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Arteris by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

