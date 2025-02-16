Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Arvinas Price Performance
ARVN stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. 935,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,758. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on ARVN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Arvinas from $48.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arvinas
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arvinas
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.