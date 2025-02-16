Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $18.54. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 108,728 shares changing hands.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

