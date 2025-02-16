Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 440040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.40 to C$2.10 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.
