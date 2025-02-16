Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 95.32 ($1.20), with a volume of 267039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.40 ($1.19).

Augmentum Fintech Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.21. The company has a market capitalization of £160.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91.

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (1.20) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Augmentum Fintech had a net margin of 956.37% and a return on equity of 62.05%.

Insider Activity at Augmentum Fintech

About Augmentum Fintech

In other Augmentum Fintech news, insider William Reeve acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £99,000 ($124,606.67). 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector.

Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

Their portfolio of 24 fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, Onfido, Grover and Cushon.

