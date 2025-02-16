AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $238.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.47.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

