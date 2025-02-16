Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,503 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.71.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

