Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $175.71 and a one year high of $206.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

