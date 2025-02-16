Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 695 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCW. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,209.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 760,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 737,378 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,858,000 after acquiring an additional 664,391 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,660,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 355,160 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,149,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after acquiring an additional 163,495 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 80,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.