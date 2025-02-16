Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 20,776 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.