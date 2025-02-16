Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $376,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 673.7% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

