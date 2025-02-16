Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 33,110 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,110 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

