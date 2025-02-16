Aveo Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 27,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.