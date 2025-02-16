Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,871 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3,673.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,261,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,988 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 699.5% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,033,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after buying an additional 904,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 274.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 714,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,250,000 after buying an additional 523,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,358.07. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $96.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $90.12 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

