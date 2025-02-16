AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.50 ($36.32) and traded as high as €38.28 ($40.29). AXA shares last traded at €38.00 ($40.00), with a volume of 3,249,416 shares changing hands.

AXA Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.51.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

