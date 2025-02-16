Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,087,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,398 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 607.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,146,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,353,000 after purchasing an additional 984,731 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2964 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

