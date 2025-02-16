Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Price

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

