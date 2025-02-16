Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 362 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,452 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after buying an additional 711,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $29,284,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

