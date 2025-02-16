Beacon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,343,000. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $106.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

