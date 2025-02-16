Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.7% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $106,366.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,233.98. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $305,322.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,961. This trade represents a 14.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,478 shares of company stock worth $1,617,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.55.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $308.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.27 and a fifty-two week high of $311.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

