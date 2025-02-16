Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 246.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PECO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.