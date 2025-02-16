Beacon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 180.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,380,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,257,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,873,000 after buying an additional 70,852 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 341,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after buying an additional 126,919 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

