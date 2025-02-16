Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 563 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Welltower by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,022,000 after buying an additional 5,982,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Welltower by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,289,000 after buying an additional 3,977,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Welltower by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,349,000 after buying an additional 1,797,330 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Welltower by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,659,000 after buying an additional 380,888 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Welltower by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,477,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,649,000 after buying an additional 324,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Welltower Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

