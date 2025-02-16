Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Shares of ROKU opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.05. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. On average, analysts expect that Roku will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $2,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,100.32. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,625. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,885 shares of company stock worth $7,911,162 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Roku by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $129,015,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 21.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 11,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Roku by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

