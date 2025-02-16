Best Bank Stocks To Watch Today – February 13th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Upstart are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the banking industry. Investors can buy and sell bank stocks on the stock market, and the value of these stocks can fluctuate based on factors such as interest rates, economic conditions, and the performance of the bank itself. Investing in bank stocks can provide potential for growth through capital appreciation and dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.20 on Thursday, hitting $532.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,777,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,414. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.08. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.69. 3,810,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,306,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.86. The company has a market cap of $773.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $278.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Shares of UPST traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.02. 9,684,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,941. Upstart has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $96.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 2.25.

