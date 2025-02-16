Best Large Cap Stocks Worth Watching – February 16th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Meta Platforms, Apple, and Invesco QQQ are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion, indicating they are well-established and have a large market share. These stocks are generally considered less volatile and risky compared to mid-cap or small-cap stocks, making them popular among conservative investors seeking stability and dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.85. 194,776,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,045,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average is $130.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.84. 68,000,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.24.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $736.67. 16,880,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,161,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $638.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.52. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.60. 40,828,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,424,872. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.70 and its 200-day moving average is $231.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $538.15. 17,824,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,763,604. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.38 and its 200-day moving average is $498.14. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

