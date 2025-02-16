Biotech Stocks To Consider – February 16th

Danaher, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Moderna, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Cognizant Technology Solutions are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks refer to stocks of companies primarily engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of biotechnological products or services. These stocks are often affected by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and market demand for innovative medical treatments. Due to the unpredictable nature of the biotech industry, the prices of biotech stocks can experience significant volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.66. 4,791,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,031. Danaher has a 12-month low of $196.80 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 82,298,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,530,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,297,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,567,232. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. Moderna has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.58. 1,517,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $493.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $548.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.21.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,861. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.93 and a 200 day moving average of $186.03. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $207.32. The stock has a market cap of $341.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.00. 994,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.69 and its 200-day moving average is $461.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.70. 4,369,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average is $78.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $90.82.

