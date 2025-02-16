BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Down 33.1% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,268 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $38,693.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,202,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,081,826.88. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 96,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $234,000. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,741. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

