Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Raised to $19.50

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,672.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

