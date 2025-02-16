bLong Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

bLong Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 98.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.66.

LUMN opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

